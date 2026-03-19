Texmaco Rail & Engineering secures work order of Rs 51.45 cr from North Eastern Railway

Texmaco Rail & Engineering announced that North Eastern Railway has awarded an order of Rs. 51.45 crore for design, supply, testing, erection and commissioning of power supply installation and electrification of TSS, SSP, BSP building in GKC - VKNR Section of Varanasi Division, North Eastern Railway in connection with GKC - VKNR Doubling Project.

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