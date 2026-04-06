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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Texmaco Rail & Engineering wins order of Rs 39 cr from Southern Railways

Texmaco Rail & Engineering wins order of Rs 39 cr from Southern Railways

Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 8:31 PM IST
Texmaco Rail & Engineering announced that Southern Railway has awarded an order of Rs. 39.26 crore for Design, Supply, Erection, Testing and Commissioning of 25kV Traction Over Head Equipment (OHE) on the proposed doubling of track between Thiruvananthapuram (Incl) and Eraniel (Exel) stations including modification to the existing OHE in Thiruvananthapuram division of Southern Railway.
 

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 8:31 PM IST

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