Texmaco Rail gains on bagging Rs 351-cr domestic wagon orders

Texmaco Rail & Engineering added 1.56% to Rs 113.70 after the company said it has received two domestic orders for manufacture and supply of wagons and rakes worth Rs 351.16 crore.

The first order is from JSW (South) Rail Logistics for BFNSM1 rakes along with BVCM wagons, valued at Rs 253.28 crore, to be executed within 13.5 months from the date of commencement.

The second order is from Sushila Transport for ACT1 rakes along with BVCM wagons, valued at Rs 97.88 crore, to be executed on or before October 31, 2027.

Both contracts are domestic in nature and do not involve any related party transactions.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering (TEXMACO) is a listed company and part of the Adventz Group. Texmaco is a key player in the railway and infrastructure sector. It operates across three business segments: Freight Cars, Rail Infrastructure & Green Energy, and Infrastructure Electrical. The company reported a 45.03% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 57.68 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 39.77 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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