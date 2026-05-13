Texmaco rail jumps after Q4 PAT surges 45% YoY; bags Rs 4,045 crore South Africa order

Texmaco Rail & Engineering surged 13.31% to Rs 119.60 after the company reported a 45.03% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 57.68 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 39.77 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations, however, declined 13.32% YoY to Rs 1,166.97 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax slipped marginally by 0.39% to Rs 72.44 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 72.73 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

For the full financial year FY26, consolidated net profit fell 21.68% to Rs 195.15 crore, while revenue from operations declined 14.28% to Rs 4,377.27 crore compared with FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a dividend of 75% or Re 0.75 per fully paid-up equity share of face value Re 1 each for FY26, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The dividend, if approved, will be credited or dispatched within 30 days from the date of the AGM.

The board also approved the companys entry into the defence business through its subsidiary, Texmaco Defence Technologies, with a proposed investment of up to Rs 200 crore over the next three to five years.

Further, the company approved an agreement with Sigma Rail Systems for collaboration in railway signalling, component systems, safety and power electronics, along with financing, technical and infrastructure support.

Separately, Texmaco Rail announced that it has secured a major strategic rail opportunity in South Africa after receiving a Letter of Award (LOA) from a South African train operating company for the supply of over 2,235 freight wagons across multiple variants along with 30 diesel locomotives.

The total estimated value of the opportunity is projected at over Rs 4,045 crore. The engagement also includes a proposed 15-year maintenance partnership, creating a significant lifecycle business opportunity for the company in the region.

The company said the order marks one of the largest international rolling stock opportunities secured by Texmaco and represents a significant milestone in its global expansion strategy. The project aligns with South Africas ongoing rail sector reforms and the emerging open-access freight rail framework, which is expected to boost investments in freight mobility, rolling stock modernization, mining logistics and railway infrastructure.

Texmaco added that the opportunity is expected to strengthen its presence across the African rail ecosystem while opening avenues in wagon supply, locomotive modernization, refurbishment, maintenance services and rail infrastructure projects in the region. The company also sees long-term potential for phased localization and strategic partnerships in Southern Africa.

Sudipta Mukherjee, Managing Director, said, South Africa represents a strategically important freight rail market with strong long-term potential. This opportunity is an important milestone in TEXMACOs international journey and reflects the growing global acceptance of Indian rail engineering, manufacturing capability, and integrated mobility solutions.

The company stated that the opportunity will be pursued with a balanced and prudent approach, considering geopolitical conditions, supply chain dynamics, commodity volatility, currency fluctuations and broader global economic developments associated with long-duration international projects.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering (TEXMACO) is a listed company and part of the Adventz Group. Texmaco is a key player in the railway and infrastructure sector. It operates across three business segments: Freight Cars, Rail Infrastructure & Green Energy, and Infrastructure Electrical.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News