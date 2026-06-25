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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Texmaco Rail rises after bagging Rs 6 cr order from Western Railway

Texmaco Rail rises after bagging Rs 6 cr order from Western Railway

Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering rose 1.36% to Rs 111.40 after the company received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 6.28 crore from Western Railway.

The order pertains to the provision of nylon nets, anti-monkey climbing devices and anti-bird discs. The contract is scheduled to be executed within 12 months from the date of issuance of the LoA.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering (TEXMACO) is a listed company and part of the Adventz Group. Texmaco is a key player in the railway and infrastructure sector. It operates across three business segments: Freight Cars, Rail Infrastructure & Green Energy, and Infrastructure Electrical.

The company reported a 45.03% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 57.68 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 39.77 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

 

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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

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