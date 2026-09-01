Texmaco Rail rises after securing LOA for $135 million contract from Tsiko Africa Logistics

Texmaco Rail & Engineering added 3.67% to Rs 112.90 after the company announced that Tsiko Africa Logistics, together with Barberry Holdings, has issued a letter of award for a project worth $135 million.

The contract is for the design, manufacture, supply, and commissioning of Wabtec ES43ACi (4,500 HP) diesel-electric locomotives. The contract has to be executed within a period of 20 to 24 months.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering (TEXMACO), part of the Adventz Group, is engaged in railway and infrastructure businesses through its Freight Cars, Rail Infrastructure & Green Energy, and Infrastructure-Electrical segments.

The company reported a 70.57% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 50.03 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 29.33 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations, however, declined 16.90% YoY to Rs 756.68 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

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