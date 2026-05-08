Friday, May 08, 2026 | 03:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Texmaco Rail rises after securing Rs 130-cr order from Kochi Metro Rail

Texmaco Rail rises after securing Rs 130-cr order from Kochi Metro Rail

Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering rose 1.13% to Rs 116.20 after the company said that it has received an order worth Rs 130.22 crore from Kochi Metro Rail.

The project entails design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of ballastless track and connections of standard gauge in the elevated section of Phase 2 corridor of the Kochi Metro Rail Project.

The order is to be executed within 16 months from the date of the letter of acceptance and does not involve any related party or promoter group interest.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering (TEXMACO) is a listed company and part of the Adventz Group. Texmaco is a key player in the railway and infrastructure sector. It operates across three business segments: Freight Cars, Rail Infrastructure & Green Energy, and Infrastructure Electrical.

 

The company reported a 44.65% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 42.27 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 76.38 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 21.45% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,041.59 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rossell Techsys Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Rossell Techsys Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Nifty trades below 24,200 level; PSU Bank stocks tumble

Nifty trades below 24,200 level; PSU Bank stocks tumble

Vedant Fashions standalone net profit rises 13.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Vedant Fashions standalone net profit rises 13.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 238.13% in the March 2026 quarter

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 238.13% in the March 2026 quarter

Ampvolts standalone net profit declines 89.17% in the March 2026 quarter

Ampvolts standalone net profit declines 89.17% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend StocksSwiggy Q4 Results PreviewQ4 Results TodaySBI Share CrashIMD Weather ForecastGold and Silver Rate TodayMothers Day 2026 DateIPL 2026 Points Table