Texmaco Rail rises after securing Rs 130-cr order from Kochi Metro Rail

Texmaco Rail & Engineering rose 1.13% to Rs 116.20 after the company said that it has received an order worth Rs 130.22 crore from Kochi Metro Rail.

The project entails design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of ballastless track and connections of standard gauge in the elevated section of Phase 2 corridor of the Kochi Metro Rail Project.

The order is to be executed within 16 months from the date of the letter of acceptance and does not involve any related party or promoter group interest.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering (TEXMACO) is a listed company and part of the Adventz Group. Texmaco is a key player in the railway and infrastructure sector. It operates across three business segments: Freight Cars, Rail Infrastructure & Green Energy, and Infrastructure Electrical.

The company reported a 44.65% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 42.27 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 76.38 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 21.45% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,041.59 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

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