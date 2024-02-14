Sales decline 40.66% to Rs 122.47 croreNet profit of Texmo Pipes & Products declined 20.51% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 40.66% to Rs 122.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 206.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales122.47206.38 -41 OPM %6.035.71 -PBDT6.187.91 -22 PBT3.575.06 -29 NP2.483.12 -21
