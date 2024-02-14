Sales decline 40.66% to Rs 122.47 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Texmo Pipes & Products declined 20.51% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 40.66% to Rs 122.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 206.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.122.47206.386.035.716.187.913.575.062.483.12