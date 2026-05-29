Texmo Pipes & Products consolidated net profit declines 73.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.17% to Rs 97.44 crore

Net profit of Texmo Pipes & Products declined 73.74% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.17% to Rs 97.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 98.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.75% to Rs 14.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.96% to Rs 375.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 391.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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