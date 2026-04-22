Textile exports up 2.1% in FY26

India's textile sector continued to display resilience in global markets during FY 2025-26. Total textile exports, including handicrafts, increased from Rs 3,09,859.3 crore in FY 2024-25 to Rs 3,16,334.9 crore in FY 2025-26, registering a growth of 2.1%. This performance reflects steady global demand for Indian textile products and the continued competitiveness of the sector across major product categories.

Among the major segments, Ready-Made Garments (RMG) of all textiles remained the largest contributor to textile exports, rising from Rs 1,35,427.6 crore to Rs 1,39,349.6 crore, an increase of 2.9%. Cotton yarn, fabrics, made-ups and handloom products recorded exports of Rs 1,02,399.7 crore in FY 2025-26 as against Rs 1,02,002.8 crore in FY 2024-25, reflecting stable growth of 0.4%. Man-made yarn, fabrics and made-ups posted a stronger growth of 3.6%, with exports increasing from Rs 41,196.0 crore to Rs 42,687.8 crore.

Among value-added segments, handicrafts excluding handmade carpets recorded the highest growth among major categories, rising by 6.1% from Rs 14,945.5 crore to Rs 15,855.1 crore.

Export growth was registered in more than 120 destinations during April 2025 to February 2026 over the corresponding period of the previous year, indicating broad-based geographical expansion in India's textile export basket. A notable growth has been observed in key markets such as UAE (22.3%), UK (7.8%), Germany (9.9%), Spain (15.5%), Japan (20.6%), Egypt (38.3%), Nigeria (21.4%), Senegal (54.4%), and Sudan (205.6%) etc.

The Government has continued to support the sector through key export facilitation and remission measures, including the extension of the Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) Scheme and the RoDTEP Scheme beyond 31.03.2026.