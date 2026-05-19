TGB Banquets & Hotels standalone net profit declines 58.24% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.01% to Rs 10.43 crore

Net profit of TGB Banquets & Hotels declined 58.24% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.01% to Rs 10.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.29% to Rs 1.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.64% to Rs 38.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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