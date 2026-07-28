TGB Banquets & Hotels standalone net profit rises 5.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.09% to Rs 8.33 crore

Net profit of TGB Banquets & Hotels rose 5.56% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 6.09% to Rs 8.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.8.338.8717.0518.601.491.490.190.180.190.18

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