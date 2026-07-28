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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TGB Banquets & Hotels standalone net profit rises 5.56% in the June 2026 quarter

TGB Banquets & Hotels standalone net profit rises 5.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 6.09% to Rs 8.33 crore

Net profit of TGB Banquets & Hotels rose 5.56% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 6.09% to Rs 8.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8.338.87 -6 OPM %17.0518.60 -PBDT1.491.49 0 PBT0.190.18 6 NP0.190.18 6

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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