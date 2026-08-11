TGV Sraac standalone net profit rises 17.21% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 10.62% to Rs 543.08 croreNet profit of TGV Sraac rose 17.21% to Rs 45.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 38.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.62% to Rs 543.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 490.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales543.08490.94 11 OPM %18.3819.26 -PBDT97.8092.40 6 PBT62.1752.35 19 NP45.4238.75 17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:10 AM IST