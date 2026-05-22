TGV Sraac standalone net profit rises 28.99% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.99% to Rs 511.11 crore

Net profit of TGV Sraac rose 28.99% to Rs 27.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.99% to Rs 511.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 486.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.17% to Rs 131.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.50% to Rs 1950.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1749.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

511.11486.831950.241749.0416.5612.0417.9312.8680.3355.03342.58213.6338.2030.21178.48125.5527.9921.70131.8992.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News