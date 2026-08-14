Thacker & Company consolidated net profit declines 3.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.85% to Rs 0.55 crore

Net profit of Thacker & Company declined 3.63% to Rs 6.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.85% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.550.54189.09190.741.041.020.770.736.106.33

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