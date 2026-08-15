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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thakkers Developers consolidated net profit rises 597.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Thakkers Developers consolidated net profit rises 597.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 4:19 PM IST

Sales rise 104.45% to Rs 18.38 crore

Net profit of Thakkers Developers rose 597.92% to Rs 10.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 104.45% to Rs 18.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales18.388.99 104 OPM %52.2313.90 -PBDT10.421.91 446 PBT10.051.48 579 NP10.051.44 598

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 4:19 PM IST