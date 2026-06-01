Thakkers Group reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.87 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 698.25% to Rs 9.10 croreNet loss of Thakkers Group reported to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 698.25% to Rs 9.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 73.82% to Rs 2.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 205.51% to Rs 14.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales9.101.14 698 14.424.72 206 OPM %3.6335.96 -13.8047.46 - PBDT0.295.36 -95 4.7711.26 -58 PBT-0.274.82 PL 2.629.11 -71 NP-0.873.48 PL 2.057.83 -74
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:21 AM IST