Thakral Services (India) standalone net profit declines 88.24% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 18.28% to Rs 3.98 croreNet profit of Thakral Services (India) declined 88.24% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 18.28% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales3.984.87 -18 OPM %-0.751.64 -PBDT0.020.19 -89 PBT0.020.17 -88 NP0.020.17 -88
