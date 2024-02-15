Thakral Services (India) standalone net profit declines 88.24% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 18.28% to Rs 3.98 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Thakral Services (India) declined 88.24% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 18.28% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.3.984.87-0.751.640.020.190.020.170.020.17