Wednesday, June 17, 2026 | 09:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thane Creek Bridge Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Thane Creek Bridge Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Thane Creek Bridge Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 365.55 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 365.55 crore in the March 2026 quarter

GIFT Nifty indicate flat start for equities ahead of US FOMC outcome

GIFT Nifty indicate flat start for equities ahead of US FOMC outcome

Stock Alert: Wipro, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Prime Focus, Nykaa

Stock Alert: Wipro, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Prime Focus, Nykaa

KS Smart Tech arm bags 111-cr order from UPDESCO

KS Smart Tech arm bags 111-cr order from UPDESCO

Kalyani Strategic Systems and Paramount unveils Simha 4x4 at Eurosatory 2026

Kalyani Strategic Systems and Paramount unveils Simha 4x4 at Eurosatory 2026

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayBitcoin Technical OutlookGold-Silver Rate TodaySarvam AI FundingH-1B Visa FeeDigital Fraud in IndiaMP Board Class 10th Result 2026Technology NewsPersonal Finance