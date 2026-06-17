Thane Creek Bridge Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Thane Creek Bridge Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.
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First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 9:05 AM IST