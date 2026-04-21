Thangamayil Jewellery revenue jumps 76% YoY to Rs 279 crore, volumes rise 15%
Thangamayil Jewellery said that it has reported strong Akshaya Tritiya sales for FY27, with revenue surging 75.87% year-on-year to Rs 279.27 crore, compared with Rs 158.80 crore in the corresponding period last year.
The company achieved volume growth despite a sharp rise in gold prices. Gold sales volume increased 15.14% YoY to 183.20 kg, up from 159.11 kg in the previous year, even as gold prices rose around 59% during the period.
Non-gold revenue also registered robust growth, rising 61% to Rs 17.99 crore, compared with Rs 11.17 crore in the previous year.
Thangamayil Jewellery is engaged in the business of gold jewellery, diamond and silver articles.
The companys standalone net profit zoomed 121% to Rs 106.49 crore on 112.2% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,401.21 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.
Shares of Thangamayil Jewellery rose 0.29% to Rs 4,141.90 on the BSE.
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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 2:31 PM IST