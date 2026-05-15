Thangamayil Jewellery standalone net profit rises 354.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 105.59% to Rs 2838.21 crore

Net profit of Thangamayil Jewellery rose 354.33% to Rs 142.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 105.59% to Rs 2838.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1380.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 196.23% to Rs 351.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 118.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 73.08% to Rs 8499.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4910.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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