Thangamayil Jewellery standalone net profit rises 354.33% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 105.59% to Rs 2838.21 croreNet profit of Thangamayil Jewellery rose 354.33% to Rs 142.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 105.59% to Rs 2838.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1380.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 196.23% to Rs 351.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 118.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 73.08% to Rs 8499.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4910.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2838.211380.50 106 8499.334910.58 73 OPM %7.554.16 -6.814.58 - PBDT194.0146.25 319 511.45183.61 179 PBT182.2238.83 369 471.24159.92 195 NP142.6631.40 354 351.65118.71 196
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First Published: May 15 2026 | 2:51 PM IST