THDC India consolidated net profit rises 103.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 50.20% to Rs 1609.36 crore

Net profit of THDC India rose 103.94% to Rs 293.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 143.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 50.20% to Rs 1609.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1071.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1609.361071.4960.5249.37683.58359.04397.06208.29293.64143.98

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