The Anup Engineering consolidated net profit declines 15.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.24% to Rs 207.86 crore

Net profit of The Anup Engineering declined 15.85% to Rs 26.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.24% to Rs 207.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 221.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.69% to Rs 110.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 118.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.21% to Rs 822.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 732.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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