The Anup Engineering consolidated net profit declines 97.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 28.52% to Rs 125.25 crore

Net profit of The Anup Engineering declined 97.83% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 28.52% to Rs 125.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 175.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.125.25175.237.5623.038.3741.810.9335.280.5726.26

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