The Byke Hospitality standalone net profit rises 4.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.57% to Rs 28.85 crore

Net profit of The Byke Hospitality rose 4.65% to Rs 2.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.57% to Rs 28.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.28.8526.8243.7143.9210.229.212.252.242.252.15

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