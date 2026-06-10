The Grob Tea Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 39.53% to Rs 9.76 croreNet Loss of The Grob Tea Co reported to Rs 19.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 19.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 39.53% to Rs 9.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 42.84% to Rs 5.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.48% to Rs 114.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 118.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales9.7616.14 -40 114.38118.51 -3 OPM %-170.08-114.06 -6.258.13 - PBDT-15.76-15.86 1 11.9915.94 -25 PBT-17.17-17.07 -1 7.5912.14 -37 NP-19.01-19.15 1 5.7510.06 -43
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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 9:04 AM IST