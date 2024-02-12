Sensex (    %)
                        
The Grob Tea Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.49 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Sales rise 24.61% to Rs 34.03 crore
Net profit of The Grob Tea Co reported to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 24.61% to Rs 34.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 27.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales34.0327.31 25 OPM %10.110.88 -PBDT3.500.61 474 PBT2.49-0.07 LP NP2.49-0.07 LP
First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

