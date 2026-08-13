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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / The Grob Tea Co standalone net profit rises 142.22% in the June 2026 quarter

The Grob Tea Co standalone net profit rises 142.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 28.07% to Rs 22.86 crore

Net profit of The Grob Tea Co rose 142.22% to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.07% to Rs 22.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales22.8617.85 28 OPM %18.072.24 -PBDT4.372.20 99 PBT3.271.35 142 NP3.271.35 142

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:10 AM IST