The Indian Wood Products Company consolidated net profit declines 85.88% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 25.80% to Rs 68.50 croreNet profit of The Indian Wood Products Company declined 85.88% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.80% to Rs 68.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 13.80% to Rs 4.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.20% to Rs 228.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 225.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales68.5054.45 26 228.53225.81 1 OPM %3.936.76 -6.666.98 - PBDT1.732.35 -26 10.3210.01 3 PBT1.061.57 -32 6.476.68 -3 NP0.120.85 -86 4.565.29 -14
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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 9:04 AM IST