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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / The Leela unveils The Leela Coorg Forest Sanctuary

The Leela unveils The Leela Coorg Forest Sanctuary

Last Updated : Jul 09 2026 | 8:50 PM IST

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts unveiled The Leela Coorg Forest Sanctuary, the new identity for its recently acquired retreat in Coorg.

Commenting on the unveiling, Anuraag Bhatnagar, Chief Executive Officer, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, said: "The unveiling of The Leela Coorg Forest Sanctuary represents an important milestone in our journey of creating destinations that are deeply rooted in their surroundings. As we continue to expand our portfolio across India's most remarkable destinations, The Leela Coorg Forest Sanctuary reflects our belief that the most memorable luxury experiences are those that celebrate the unique character of a destination rather than simply existing within it.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 8:50 PM IST

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