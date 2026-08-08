The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company standalone net profit rises 26.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.34% to Rs 20.56 crore

Net profit of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company rose 26.11% to Rs 9.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.34% to Rs 20.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.20.5616.6757.9356.8711.098.4710.367.809.907.85

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