The Phoenix Mills ends higher after retail comsuption jumps 31% YoY in Q4

The Phoenix Mills rallied 7.35% to end at Rs 1,712.10 after the the company reported a 31% year-on-year (YoY) increase in retail consumption to Rs 4,251 crore in Q4 FY26.

In the hospitality segment, the St. Regis, Mumbai delivered revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth of 6% YoY in Q4 FY26.

On an annual basis, the companys retail consumption jumped 21% YoY to Rs 16,578 crore. The growth was was broad-based and delivered even as select assets continued to undergo planned repositioning and premiumisation (a deliberate, value-accretive programme to strengthen their medium-term earnings profile). Across the rest of the portfolio, double-digit consumption growth was recorded for the year.

During 2025, the company significantly expanded its office portfolio, with the addition of approximately 2.8 million square feet (msft) of Grade A office space across Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune, taking the portfolio GLA to around 4.8 msft from approximately 2 msft earlier. The offices witnessed strong and broad-based occupier interest across key markets, with gross leasing of over 2.2 msft during FY26 and portfolio leased occupancy of around 70% as at March 2026.

The hotel portfolio delivered a resilient performance through FY26, even against a tougher environment and a high prior-year base The St. Regis, Mumbai delivered RevPAR growth of 7% YoY in FY26, driven by ARR growth, underscoring the rate-led, premium nature of the hotels operating model. Occupancy was sustained at a healthy 86% in FY26, consistent with the previous year.

Residential sales more than doubled to around Rs 471 crore in FY26 against Rs 212 crore in FY25, driven by steady execution and the continued monetisation of ready, premium inventory.

The Phoenix Mills is India's largest retail led mixed-use developer. Its operations span across most aspects of real estate development; planning, execution, marketing, management, maintenance & sales. The group has real estate assets in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Raipur, Agra, Indore, Lucknow, Bareilly & Ahmedabad.

The company reported a 4.16% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 275.79 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 264.76 crore in Q3 FY25. Income from operations stood at Rs 1,121.19 crore, registering a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 14.97%.