The Phoenix Mills Q4 PAT rises 50% YoY to Rs 403 crore

The Phoenix Mills reported a 50% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 403.35 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 268.82 crore in Q4 FY25.

Net sales stood at Rs 1,233.20 crore, registering a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 21.3%.

The company reported profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 624.01 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 420.44 crore recorded in the same period a year ago. The firm reported exceptional items of Rs 3.99 crore during the quarter.

Operating EBITDA jumped 34% to Rs 750 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 560 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 61% in Q4 FY26, compared with 55% in Q4 FY25.

Total consumption in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 4,261 crore, demonstrating a YoY growth of 31% over Q4 FY25.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit jumped 24.3% to Rs 1,223.82 crore on a 16% surge in revenue to Rs 4,422.80 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Meanwhile, the company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each, translating to a 125% payout for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

The Phoenix Mills is India's largest retail-led mixed-use developer. Its operations span across most aspects of real estate development: planning, execution, marketing, management, maintenance & sales. The group has real estate assets in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Raipur, Agra, Indore, Lucknow, Bareilly & Ahmedabad.

The counter slipped 2.03% to Rs 1,767.15 on the BSE.