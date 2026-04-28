The Phoenix Mills Q4 PAT rises 50% YoY to Rs 403 crore
The Phoenix Mills reported a 50% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 403.35 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 268.82 crore in Q4 FY25.Net sales stood at Rs 1,233.20 crore, registering a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 21.3%.
The company reported profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 624.01 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 420.44 crore recorded in the same period a year ago. The firm reported exceptional items of Rs 3.99 crore during the quarter.
Operating EBITDA jumped 34% to Rs 750 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 560 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 61% in Q4 FY26, compared with 55% in Q4 FY25.
Total consumption in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 4,261 crore, demonstrating a YoY growth of 31% over Q4 FY25.
On a full-year basis, the company's net profit jumped 24.3% to Rs 1,223.82 crore on a 16% surge in revenue to Rs 4,422.80 crore in FY26 over FY25.
Also Read
Meanwhile, the company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each, translating to a 125% payout for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.
The Phoenix Mills is India's largest retail-led mixed-use developer. Its operations span across most aspects of real estate development: planning, execution, marketing, management, maintenance & sales. The group has real estate assets in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Raipur, Agra, Indore, Lucknow, Bareilly & Ahmedabad.
The counter slipped 2.03% to Rs 1,767.15 on the BSE.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 12:50 PM IST