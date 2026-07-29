The Phoenix Mills slips after Q1 PAT falls 26% QoQ to Rs 297 cr

The Phoenix Mills declined 4.13% to Rs 1,938.55 after the company reported a 26.39% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline in consolidated net profit of the company to Rs 296.86 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 403.35 crore in Q4 FY26.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the company's consolidated net profit rose 23.35% to Rs 296.86 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 240.69 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations (net sales) stood at Rs 1,074.94 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026, down 12.84% QoQ but up 12.80% YoY.

Profit before exceptional items, tax and share of profit of associates stood at Rs 492.40 crore in Q1 FY27, down 21.09% QoQ but up 20.92% YoY. There were no exceptional items during the quarter.

Operating EBITDA jumped 14% to Rs 642 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 564 crore in Q1 FY26. EBITDA margin improved to 60% in Q1 FY27, compared with 59% in Q1 FY26.

Total consumption in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 4,730 crore, demonstrating a YoY growth of 32% over Q1 FY26.

The Phoenix Mills is India's largest retail-led mixed-use developer. Its operations span across most aspects of real estate development: planning, execution, marketing, management, maintenance & sales. The group has real estate assets in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Raipur, Agra, Indore, Lucknow, Bareilly & Ahmedabad.

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