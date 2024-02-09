Sensex (    %)
                        
The Phosphate Company consolidated net profit declines 74.15% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 6:07 PM IST
Sales decline 29.69% to Rs 42.27 crore
Net profit of The Phosphate Company declined 74.15% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 7.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 29.69% to Rs 42.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 60.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales42.2760.12 -30 OPM %8.8520.23 -PBDT3.0010.95 -73 PBT2.7410.68 -74 NP2.057.93 -74
First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

