The Phosphate Company consolidated net profit declines 74.15% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of The Phosphate Company declined 74.15% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 7.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 29.69% to Rs 42.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 60.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.42.2760.128.8520.233.0010.952.7410.682.057.93