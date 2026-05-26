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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / The Phosphate Company standalone net profit declines 11.95% in the March 2026 quarter

The Phosphate Company standalone net profit declines 11.95% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 12.59% to Rs 29.87 crore

Net profit of The Phosphate Company declined 11.95% to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.59% to Rs 29.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.64% to Rs 4.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.35% to Rs 145.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 127.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales29.8726.53 13 145.63127.36 14 OPM %8.0314.74 -6.606.64 - PBDT2.573.22 -20 7.015.75 22 PBT2.572.99 -14 6.284.77 32 NP1.992.26 -12 4.523.46 31

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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