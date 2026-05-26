The Phosphate Company standalone net profit declines 11.95% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 12.59% to Rs 29.87 croreNet profit of The Phosphate Company declined 11.95% to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.59% to Rs 29.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 30.64% to Rs 4.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.35% to Rs 145.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 127.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales29.8726.53 13 145.63127.36 14 OPM %8.0314.74 -6.606.64 - PBDT2.573.22 -20 7.015.75 22 PBT2.572.99 -14 6.284.77 32 NP1.992.26 -12 4.523.46 31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.09 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:08 AM IST