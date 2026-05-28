Thejo Engineering consolidated net profit rises 4.07% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 18.26% to Rs 181.17 croreNet profit of Thejo Engineering rose 4.07% to Rs 15.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.26% to Rs 181.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 153.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.26% to Rs 49.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.36% to Rs 632.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 552.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales181.17153.19 18 632.09552.74 14 OPM %13.3618.42 -12.6715.86 - PBDT26.1727.41 -5 84.4187.53 -4 PBT21.6822.17 -2 69.4568.17 2 NP15.8415.22 4 49.2649.89 -1
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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:23 AM IST