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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions bags boiler package order worth Rs 1,600 cr

Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions bags boiler package order worth Rs 1,600 cr

Last Updated : Mar 28 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions (TBWES), a wholly owned subsidiary of Thermax, has secured a boiler package supply order valued at approximately Rs. 1,600 crore from a leading thermal power projects company in Central India for a 1x800 MW ultra supercritical thermal power plant.

The scope of work includes manufacturing, supply, supervision of installation and commissioning, as well as performance testing of the boiler package. Execution will be aligned with project milestones and delivery schedules as defined in the contract.

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First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

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