Thermax consolidated net profit rises 18.74% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 12.53% to Rs 3428.04 croreNet profit of Thermax rose 18.74% to Rs 244.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 205.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.53% to Rs 3428.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3046.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.56% to Rs 720.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 634.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.13% to Rs 10694.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10369.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3428.043046.40 13 10694.1510369.26 3 OPM %10.929.84 -9.598.75 - PBDT385.68345.98 11 1154.371042.98 11 PBT331.67300.64 10 946.73884.47 7 NP244.28205.73 19 720.50634.47 14
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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:04 AM IST