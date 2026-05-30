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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thinkink Picturez reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.38 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Thinkink Picturez reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.38 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 5:35 PM IST

Sales decline 99.61% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net profit of Thinkink Picturez reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 99.61% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 72.41% to Rs 2.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.025.10 -100 2.488.99 -72 OPM %-4350.00-66.86 -22.58-13.57 - PBDT0.42-2.12 LP 1.840.05 3580 PBT0.38-2.15 LP 1.74-0.07 LP NP0.38-1.56 LP 1.36-0.05 LP

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 5:35 PM IST

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