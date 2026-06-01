Thirani Projects standalone net profit declines 88.24% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.28 croreNet profit of Thirani Projects declined 88.24% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 37.33% to Rs 0.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 1.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.280.24 17 1.020.85 20 OPM %85.7170.83 -69.6148.24 - PBDT0.250.17 47 0.660.41 61 PBT0.250.17 47 0.660.41 61 NP0.060.51 -88 0.470.75 -37
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:23 AM IST