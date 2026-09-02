Thomas Cook and SOTC launch charter connectivity to Lakshadweep from Bengaluru

Thomas Cook (India) and its group company, SOTC Travel, have launched exclusive charter flights to Lakshadweep from Bengaluru for the year-end holiday season.

Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel will operate five exclusive charter departures between Bengaluru and Agatti from December 2026, creating enhanced access to Lakshadweep during the peak year-end travel period. The charter-led holiday is positioned as a premium, all-inclusive beach experience, bringing together exclusive charter connectivity, premium accommodation, meals and curated experiences for travellers seeking a more immersive island holiday.

The charter initiative forms part of Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel's broader focus on identifying opportunities where enhanced connectivity can enable greater access to sought-after destinations. During the same period, the companies are also operating charter flights to Bhutan from Mumbai, complementing the new Lakshadweep connectivity from Bengaluru. Together, these initiatives reflect an approach centered on identifying routes where there is an opportunity to bridge connectivity gaps and create more convenient access to destinations with strong traveller interest.