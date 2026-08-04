Thomas Cook (India) consolidated net profit declines 0.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 13.13% to Rs 2091.89 crore

Net profit of Thomas Cook (India) declined 0.21% to Rs 71.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 72.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 13.13% to Rs 2091.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2407.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2091.892407.964.455.25130.86148.0088.66111.5371.9072.05

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