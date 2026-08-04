Tuesday, August 04, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to Buy TodayStocks To WatchBankipur Bypoll ResultRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026Q1 Results TodayCWG 2026 Medal TallyMissed July 31 ITR deadline?MV Electrosystems IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thomas Cook (India) standalone net profit rises 5.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Thomas Cook (India) standalone net profit rises 5.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 1.23% to Rs 827.57 crore

Net profit of Thomas Cook (India) rose 5.73% to Rs 58.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 55.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.23% to Rs 827.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 817.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales827.57817.51 1 OPM %5.033.76 -PBDT87.1282.58 5 PBT78.6474.50 6 NP58.7255.54 6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Restaurant Brands Asia reports consolidated net loss of Rs 28.35 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Restaurant Brands Asia reports consolidated net loss of Rs 28.35 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Patel Integrated Logistics consolidated net profit rises 53.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Patel Integrated Logistics consolidated net profit rises 53.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Continental Petroleums consolidated net profit declines 3.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Continental Petroleums consolidated net profit declines 3.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Great Eastern Shipping Company consolidated net profit rises 159.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Great Eastern Shipping Company consolidated net profit rises 159.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Avadh Sugar & Energy reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Avadh Sugar & Energy reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 9:06 AM IST