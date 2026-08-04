Thomas Cook (India) standalone net profit rises 5.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.23% to Rs 827.57 crore

Net profit of Thomas Cook (India) rose 5.73% to Rs 58.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 55.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.23% to Rs 827.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 817.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.827.57817.515.033.7687.1282.5878.6474.5058.7255.54

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