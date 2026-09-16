Thomas Cook opens forex counters at Visakhapatnam international airport

Thomas Cook (India) has expanded its airport foreign exchange network with the opening of forex counters at Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport, Bhogapuram, strengthening its presence in the Visakhapatnam market and the wider Andhra Pradesh region.

The new counters will offer travellers convenient access to a range of foreign exchange services and currencies, supporting the growing international travel requirements of customers from Visakhapatnam and the surrounding markets.

The expansion in Visakhapatnam is part of Thomas Cook India's broader strategy of strengthening its airport forex presence across key aviation gateways. In Delhi, the Company recently reopened its forex counters at Terminal 1 & 2 in June & July 2026. At Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, the Company has opened multiple forex counters at both the Terminals earlier this year.