Thursday, July 23, 2026 | 06:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thyrocare Technologies consolidated net profit rises 34.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Thyrocare Technologies consolidated net profit rises 34.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

Sales rise 24.34% to Rs 240.02 crore

Net profit of Thyrocare Technologies rose 34.06% to Rs 52.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 38.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.34% to Rs 240.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 193.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales240.02193.03 24 OPM %32.1929.93 -PBDT80.7861.89 31 PBT68.2950.48 35 NP52.1938.93 34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Interglobe Aviation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 237.60 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Interglobe Aviation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 237.60 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Motilal Oswal Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 9.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Motilal Oswal Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 9.56% in the June 2026 quarter

NIIT Learning Systems consolidated net profit rises 16.45% in the June 2026 quarter

NIIT Learning Systems consolidated net profit rises 16.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Sona BLW Precision Forgings consolidated net profit rises 44.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sona BLW Precision Forgings consolidated net profit rises 44.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Infosys consolidated net profit rises 12.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Infosys consolidated net profit rises 12.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

Zim vs India Live StreamingStocks to Watch TodayDelhi Metro Stations Closed TodayVishal Mega Mart Q1 ResultsQ1 Results TodayHFCL Share PriceDr Reddy's Share PriceJana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 1Upcoming Q1 ResultsVishal Mega Mart Q1 Result