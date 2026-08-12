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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tiaan Consumer reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Tiaan Consumer reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 4:23 PM IST

Sales decline 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net loss of Tiaan Consumer reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.030.05 -40 OPM %-133.33100.00 -PBDT-0.040.05 PL PBT-0.040.05 PL NP-0.040.05 PL

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:23 PM IST