Tierra Agrotech consolidated net profit declines 37.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.95% to Rs 65.90 crore

Net profit of Tierra Agrotech declined 37.04% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.95% to Rs 65.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 51.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.65.9051.917.8814.874.907.714.617.463.405.40

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