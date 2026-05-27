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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tierra Agrotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.27 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Tierra Agrotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.27 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

Sales rise 345.88% to Rs 21.67 crore

Net Loss of Tierra Agrotech reported to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 345.88% to Rs 21.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 11.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 50.04% to Rs 98.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales21.674.86 346 98.4765.63 50 OPM %-17.90-133.13 --7.64-23.30 - PBDT-3.63-6.31 42 -7.74-14.39 46 PBT-4.12-6.64 38 -8.99-15.81 43 NP-1.27-5.02 75 -4.98-11.58 57

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

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