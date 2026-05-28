Tiger Logistics (India) standalone net profit declines 65.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 41.97% to Rs 162.55 crore

Net profit of Tiger Logistics (India) declined 65.53% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.97% to Rs 162.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 114.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.33% to Rs 21.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.81% to Rs 572.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 536.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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