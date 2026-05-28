Tiger Logistics (India) standalone net profit declines 65.53% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 41.97% to Rs 162.55 croreNet profit of Tiger Logistics (India) declined 65.53% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.97% to Rs 162.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 114.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 20.33% to Rs 21.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.81% to Rs 572.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 536.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales162.55114.50 42 572.82536.31 7 OPM %1.036.28 -4.595.76 - PBDT3.268.69 -62 30.0936.94 -19 PBT3.008.47 -65 29.1336.09 -19 NP2.226.44 -66 21.5227.01 -20
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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:25 AM IST